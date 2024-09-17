Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Atishi to replace Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. The decision was made during a meeting of the party's MLAs in the capital.

City Minister Gopal Rai announced the appointment, stating that Atishi would serve as Chief Minister until the next assembly elections, which the AAP hopes to hold in October or November of this year.

Atishi expressed gratitude to the party leadership and pledged to continue the work initiated by her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal. She emphasized her commitment to implementing welfare schemes for the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal's resignation from the post came just two days after his release from jail. He is scheduled to meet Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, V.K. Saxena, this evening to formally tender his resignation.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

