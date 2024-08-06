Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 21.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 24656.35 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 21.13% to Rs 5543.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4576.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 24656.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20866.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24656.3520866.5198.98100.998905.977413.078893.677401.015543.144576.32

