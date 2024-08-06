Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PFC Q1 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 7,182 cr

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
On consolidated basis, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported 20.06% jump in net profit to Rs 7,182.06 crore on 17.65% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 24,716.76 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Total income grew by 17.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 24,736.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 8,893.67 crore in the June quarter, up 20.17% from Rs 7,401.01 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses in Q1 FY25 were at Rs 15,843.01 crore, up 16.35% on YoY basis.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on Friday, 30 August 2024 and it will be paid on or before 5 September 2024.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading power sector public financial institution and a non-banking financial company providing fund and non-fund-based support for the development of the Indian power sector.

Shares of Power Finance Corporation slipped 3.79% to Rs 478.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

