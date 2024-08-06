PFC Q1 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 7,182 cr

On consolidated basis, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported 20.06% jump in net profit to Rs 7,182.06 crore on 17.65% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 24,716.76 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Total income grew by 17.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 24,736.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 8,893.67 crore in the June quarter, up 20.17% from Rs 7,401.01 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses in Q1 FY25 were at Rs 15,843.01 crore, up 16.35% on YoY basis.