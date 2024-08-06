Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 102.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 2865.37 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 102.57% to Rs 168.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 2865.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2226.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2865.372226.008.306.51254.04136.40226.02113.61168.8483.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp