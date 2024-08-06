Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 102.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 102.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 2865.37 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 102.57% to Rs 168.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 2865.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2226.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2865.372226.00 29 OPM %8.306.51 -PBDT254.04136.40 86 PBT226.02113.61 99 NP168.8483.35 103

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Neeraj Chopra starts with 89.34 throw, qualifies for final

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 6: Sensex drops 1,259 pts from high, ends 166 pts down; Nifty below 24k

Parliament LIVE: Sheikh Hasina came to India at a very short notice, Jaishankar tells Rajya Sabha

Apple may use plastic body, instead of aluminium, in Watch SE 2024: Report

Nazara arm buys assets of US gaming content platform DeltiasGaming.com

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story