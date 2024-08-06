Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the June 2024 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 19.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.27% to Rs 1281.50 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 19.29% to Rs 86.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.27% to Rs 1281.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1131.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1281.501131.32 13 OPM %14.3814.31 -PBDT160.47141.57 13 PBT119.61100.12 19 NP86.8872.83 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Neeraj Chopra starts with 89.34 throw, qualifies for final

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 6: Sensex drops 1,259 pts from high, ends 166 pts down; Nifty below 24k

Parliament LIVE: Sheikh Hasina came to India at a very short notice, Jaishankar tells Rajya Sabha

Apple may use plastic body, instead of aluminium, in Watch SE 2024: Report

Nazara arm buys assets of US gaming content platform DeltiasGaming.com

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story