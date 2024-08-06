Raymond consolidated net profit rises 591.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 98.08% to Rs 937.65 crore

Net profit of Raymond rose 591.51% to Rs 7366.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1065.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 98.08% to Rs 937.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 473.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.937.65473.379.388.92117.9877.8878.5961.997366.461065.27

