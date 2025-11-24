Indian Oil Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.04, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.73% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.74% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.04, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 6.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35852.4, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.7 lakh shares in last one month.