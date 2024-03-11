Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corp inks MoU with RRVPNL

Power Grid Corp inks MoU with RRVPNL

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RRVPNL) to incorporate a joint venture company for the development of an Intra State Transmission System in Rajasthan.

The proposed JV company shall undertake projects worth upto Rs 10,000 crore in a phased manner. The company will hold 74% of stake, while RRVPNL will hold the remaining 24% in the joint venture company.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking is India's principal electric power transmission company. The company is engaged in implementation, operation and maintenance of inter-state transmission system (ists), telecom and consultancy services.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 2.6% to Rs 4,028.25 crore on 2.6% increase in net sales to Rs 11,549.79 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were lower by 2.14% to Rs 286.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NTPC's renewable energy arm inks JV pact with Uttar Pradesh's thermal power utility

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

NLC India soars on MoU with Rajasthan Govt for adding thermal and renewable capacity

Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 7.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam reports standalone net profit of Rs 220.36 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dollar Holds Steady Near Recent Lows, Eyes US Inflation Data

Power Grid signs MoU with Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Northern ARC Capital standalone net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Market extends losses; metal shares lose sheen; VIX climbs 4.57%

Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story