Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 8.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 12395.09 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 8.37% to Rs 4184.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3861.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 12395.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11233.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12395.0911233.03 10 OPM %85.5784.86 -PBDT8878.878167.98 9 PBT5497.414951.79 11 NP4184.963861.63 8
