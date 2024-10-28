Power Mech Projects incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Power Mech Projects informed that the company has incorporated a new step down subsidiary on 24 October 2024, named 'P M T S Technology L.L.C' in Dubai.

The company will provide comprehensive software development and technology services, including specialized SAP services. It aims to deliver innovative and efficient solutions tailored to our clients' needs, enabling them to enhance their operations, productivity, and competitiveness.

The firms services will encompass a wide range of activities, such as custom software development, web and mobile app development, database management, IT consulting, and support.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The company had reported 17.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.13 crore on a 16.44% increase in sales to Rs 1,007.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Power Mech Projects slipped 4.25% to end at Rs 2,764.45 on Friday, 25 October 2024.

