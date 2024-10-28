Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves decline for third consecutive week

India's forex reserves decline for third consecutive week

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Falling for a third consecutive week, Indias foreign exchange reserves declined $2.16 billion to $688.26 billion during the week ended October 18, according to the latest RBI data released on Friday.

For the week ended October 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $3.865 billion to $598.236 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $1.786 million to $67.444 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $68 million to $18.271 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $16 million to $4.316 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely gains

JMM demands removal of CEO, two IPS officers ahead of J'khand polls

Ruling LDP loses lower house majority exacerbating challenges for new PM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia markets gain

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story