At meeting held on 26 October 2024

The Board of J K Cements at its meeting held on 26 October 2024 has approved selling of entire equity shares of Toshali Logistics to a Carrier /transporter Company. Consequent to the above, Toshali Logistics will cease as the subsidiary of Toshali Cements and step-down subsidiary of the Company.

