Vaibhav Global has received reaffirmation in credit rating for Rs 110 crore bank facilities of the company as under:

Long term fund based limits (Rs 105 crore) - ICRA A (reaffirmed and outlook revised to Positive from Stable)

Short term non fund based limits (Rs 5 crore) - ICRA A1 (reaffirmed)

