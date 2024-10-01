Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 62.2 points or 0.72% at 8714.18 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 2.55%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.98%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.56%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.54%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.65%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.63%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.58%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.33%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.25%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.91%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.58%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.49%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 247.85 or 0.43% at 57378.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 38.74 points or 0.23% at 17090.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.45 points or 0.2% at 25861.3.

More From This Section

Information Technology shares gain

Telecom stocks rise

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; IT shares advance

Core sector output contracts 1.8% in August

Welspun Corp wins order of Rs 2,400 cr

The BSE Sensex index was up 218.56 points or 0.26% at 84518.34.

On BSE,2131 shares were trading in green, 1001 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PC Jeweller share at 5% upper circuit as board okays stock split, fundraise

North Carolina launches massive search, rescue operation in wake of Helene

Nalco gains 4% on Kotak Equities' rating and target upgrade; check details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150pts, at 84,150, Nifty red at 25,750; Metal, Bank drag

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Skipper Shanto departs, BAN 4 wickets down

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story