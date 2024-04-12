Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 46.48 points or 0.66% at 7128.2 at 09:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 2.07%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.71%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.55%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.47%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.73%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.4%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.73%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.4%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.29 or 0.46% at 74694.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.25 points or 0.5% at 22640.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.87 points or 0.16% at 46222.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.85 points or 0.14% at 13976.5.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 1528 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

