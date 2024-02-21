Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 31.34 points or 0.47% at 6598.19 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.21%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.81%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.78%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.43%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.01%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.9%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.44%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.3%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 10.51%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.37%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.49%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.39 or 0.03% at 73037.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.15 points or 0.03% at 22204.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.14 points or 0% at 45925.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.56 points or 0.28% at 13578.37.

On BSE,1832 shares were trading in green, 1956 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

