Transport Corporation of India has allotted 17,475 equity shares under ESOP on 21 February 2024. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 155,341,850 comprising of 77,670,925 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to 155,376,800 comprising of 77,688,400 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

