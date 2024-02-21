TVS Motor (Singapore) pays balance consideration of EUR 1 million to Killwatt GmbH

On completion of pre-agreed milestone by Killwatt GmbH

TVS Motor Company announced that TVS Motor (Singapore) has paid the balance EUR 1 million to Killwatt GmbH basis the completion of the specified pre-agreed milestone by Killwatt GmbH.

Earlier, TVS Motor (Singapore) had acquired an additional 14.28% stake in Killwatt GmbH for a total consideration of EUR 4 million, whereby EUR 3 million had been paid on 15 November 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News