Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 64.18% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 841.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 816.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.841.63816.196.6310.5656.3295.0029.6174.4419.2853.82

