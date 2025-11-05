Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 550.22 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 10.08% to Rs 114.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 550.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 553.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.550.22553.3230.4124.17183.33155.87157.25133.54114.88104.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News