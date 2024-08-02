Prataap Snacks drops after Q1 PAT slides 30% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Prataap Snacks declined 3.78% to Rs 865.95 after the company's standalone net profit fell 29.73% to Rs 9.43 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 13.42 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 8.61% YoY to Rs 419.12 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 24.63% to Rs 12.82 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 17.01 crore in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, operating EBITDA stood at Rs 30.03 crore, Margin at 7.1%

Amit Kumat, MD, Prataap Snacks, said, We are pleased to report a positive start to FY25 as we reported revenues of Rs. 4,214.4 mn in Q1 FY25, higher by 8.7% YoY. There are initial signs of improvement in consumer demand and easing of macro-economic pressures this quarter. Further, our strategic actions of enhancing range selling and implementing Sales Force Automation (SFA) are key drivers of this performance. A key highlight has been the continued strong growth in the categories of Namkeen and Pellets.