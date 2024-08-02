FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 59.38 points or 0.26% at 22583.32 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (up 4.56%), Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 4.02%),Gillette India Ltd (up 2.37%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 2.29%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 1.87%), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (up 1.34%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.31%), Zydus Wellness Ltd (up 1.08%), and Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 1.08%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 4.33%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 2.95%), and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 2.41%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 273.77 or 0.5% at 54671.89.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 103.92 points or 0.63% at 16480.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 209.15 points or 0.84% at 24801.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 609.31 points or 0.74% at 81258.24.

On BSE,1092 shares were trading in green, 1865 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

