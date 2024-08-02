NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 41.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 510.13 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 41.76% to Rs 120.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 510.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 400.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.510.13400.6896.9794.61122.2585.94120.9685.33120.9685.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp