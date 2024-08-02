NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 41.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 510.13 croreNet profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 41.76% to Rs 120.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 510.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 400.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales510.13400.68 27 OPM %96.9794.61 -PBDT122.2585.94 42 PBT120.9685.33 42 NP120.9685.33 42
