NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 41.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Sales rise 27.32% to Rs 510.13 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 41.76% to Rs 120.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 510.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 400.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales510.13400.68 27 OPM %96.9794.61 -PBDT122.2585.94 42 PBT120.9685.33 42 NP120.9685.33 42

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

