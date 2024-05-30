Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pratik Panels standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Pratik Panels standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 477.42% to Rs 1.79 crore

Net profit of Pratik Panels declined 10.53% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 477.42% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1075.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 735.48% to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.790.31 477 2.590.31 735 OPM %6.7064.52 -15.8325.81 - PBDT0.350.19 84 0.650.04 1525 PBT0.350.19 84 0.650.04 1525 NP0.170.19 -11 0.470.04 1075

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

