Premier Capital Services standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Premier Capital Services rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.19 0 OPM %-15.79-10.53 -PBDT0.190.04 375 PBT0.190.04 375 NP0.190.04 375

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

