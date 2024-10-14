Hathway Cable rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 3.44% to Rs 20.77 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 28.61% to Rs 25.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.06 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 5.98% YoY to Rs 512.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 483.79 crore in Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 39.88 crore in Q2 FY25, up 17.54% as compared with Rs 33.93 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses increased 2.75% YoY to Rs 507.63 crore during the quarter. Pay channel cost stood at Rs 244.47 crore (up 11.44% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 23.71 crore (down 0.92% YoY) during the period under review.