Premier Explosives drops after weak Q4 numbers

Premier Explosives hit a lower limit of 10% at Rs 546.65 after the company's standalone net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 3.7 crore while net sales declined 14.6% to Rs 74.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit dropped 59.7% while net sales slipped 55.3% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5.96 crore in Q4 FY25, down 42.3% year-on-year and down 31.8% QoQ. EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 9.56 crore, down 36.6% YoY and down 38.1% QoQ. The EBITDA margin came in at 12.9%, higher than the 9.3% in Q3 FY25, but lower than 17.4% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 28.55 crore while net sales increased 53.6% to Rs 417.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT fell 6.7% year-on-year to Rs 37.54 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA fell 0.9% to Rs 58 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 13.9% in FY25, lower than 21.5% in FY24.

As of March 2025, Premier Explosives reported a solid order book of Rs 750 crore, clocking in at around 1.8 times its FY25 revenue. The figure marks a 22.26% dip from last years Rs 964.7 crore. Defence orders lead the pack, contributing 81% of the order book, followed by 10% from explosives and 9% from services.

The company's standalone net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 118.61 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 78.99 crore in FY24.

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining & infra industries and defence & space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.

