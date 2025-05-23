Castle Traders reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.25% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net loss of Castle Traders reported to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.25% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.33% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 17.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.435.3817.4517.39-1.17-1.860.630.630.0200.250.220.0100.240.21-1.972.362.163.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News