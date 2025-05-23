Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM says Northeast India is paving way for organic products and stands as a powerhouse of energy

PM says Northeast India is paving way for organic products and stands as a powerhouse of energy

May 23 2025
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today. In his inaugural address, the PM stated that Northeast is the most diverse region of our diverse nation. He emphasized the vast potential spanning trade, tradition, textiles, and tourism, stating that the region's diversity is its greatest strength. He remarked that the Northeast is synonymous with a thriving bio-economy and bamboo industry, tea production and petroleum, sports and skill, as well as an emerging hub for eco-tourism. He further noted that the region is paving the way for organic products and stands as a powerhouse of energy.

May 23 2025

