Prime Property Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 72.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Prime Property Development Corporation declined 72.51% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales07.81 -100 OPM %053.39 -PBDT0.964.77 -80 PBT0.944.66 -80 NP0.943.42 -73

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

