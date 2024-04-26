Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 59.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 59.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 12.82 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 59.36% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.01% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 66.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.8212.12 6 66.6446.42 44 OPM %19.9742.66 -36.7631.73 - PBDT2.545.30 -52 24.3614.58 67 PBT2.294.93 -54 23.3913.44 74 NP1.654.06 -59 18.5611.18 66

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

