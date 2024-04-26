Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 59.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 12.82 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 59.36% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 12.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.01% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.56% to Rs 66.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

12.8212.1266.6446.4219.9742.6636.7631.732.545.3024.3614.582.294.9323.3913.441.654.0618.5611.18

