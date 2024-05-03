Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prospect Commodities inks multi-year deal with Africa Negoce Industries

Prospect Commodities inks multi-year deal with Africa Negoce Industries

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prospect Commodities has signed a MOU with Africa Negoce Industries (ANI). The total trade value of this MOU exceeds $4 million and is set to span until March 25, aiming to fortify the supply chain of raw cashew nuts and cashew husk/pellet.

The specifics of the contract entail the following commitments: h

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

3000 Metric Tons of Raw Cashew Nuts: To receive this quantity until March 2025. h

5000 Metric Tons of Cashew Husk/Pellet: To receive this quantity within the same timeframe

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Axita Cotton Limited Poised for Short-Term Growth Following Stellar Financial Results

Intellect inks deal with VakifBank International AG

G E Shipping inks deal to acquire medium range product tanker

Subex inks deal with leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia

Wipro inks deal with Nokia

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India approves NCD issuance up to Rs 2,250 cr

Carborundum Universal announces changes in senior management

USFDA completes inspection of Eugia Pharma Specialities' Unit II

Asian Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story