Prospect Commodities inks multi-year deal with Africa Negoce Industries

Prospect Commodities has signed a MOU with Africa Negoce Industries (ANI). The total trade value of this MOU exceeds $4 million and is set to span until March 25, aiming to fortify the supply chain of raw cashew nuts and cashew husk/pellet.

The specifics of the contract entail the following commitments: h

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

3000 Metric Tons of Raw Cashew Nuts: To receive this quantity until March 2025. h

5000 Metric Tons of Cashew Husk/Pellet: To receive this quantity within the same timeframe

Powered by Capital Market - Live News