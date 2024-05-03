Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 172.27 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 55.42% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 172.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.74% to Rs 45.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 684.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

