Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 55.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.92% to Rs 172.27 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 55.42% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.92% to Rs 172.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.74% to Rs 45.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.12% to Rs 684.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales172.27181.18 -5 684.36796.87 -14 OPM %7.435.10 -9.093.91 - PBDT13.518.74 55 65.2732.09 103 PBT12.257.75 58 60.5827.93 117 NP8.755.63 55 45.2920.80 118

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Kenvi Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kriti Sanon Radiates Golden Glamour on the Cover of HELLO! India's December Issue

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inox Green Energy Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 81.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 5.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 32.03% in the March 2024 quarter

INR Gains Capped By Massive Sell-Off In Domestic Equities

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story