Carborundum Universal announces changes in senior management

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
On 03 May 2024

Carborundum Universal announced the following changes in senior management on 03 May 2024:

Ninad Gadgil, who has been heading the Abrasives business of the Company in India for the last four years since 4 November 2019 is being transferred to M/s. Wendt (India) Limited (Wendt India), an associate company, as its Executive Director & CEO effective from 6 May 2024 and consequentially will be stepping down from the services of the Company effective the closing hours of 5 May 2024.

C. Srikanth who is currently the Executive Director & CEO of Wendt India has been appointed as the Business Head of Abrasives Business with effect from 6 May 2024.

Bhaskharan Kannun, Head - Human Resources will be retiring from the services of the Company effective closing business hours of 31 August 2024.

Shyam C Raman, has been appointed as President & Chief Human Resources Officer - Designate with effect from 1 July 2024 and he would be taking over as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the Company from 1 September 2024.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

