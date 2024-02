Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit declines 46.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 203.86 crore

Net profit of Protean eGov Technologies declined 46.45% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 28.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 203.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 175.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.203.86175.81-1.5118.4725.5442.6319.3537.9215.2328.44

