PSP Projects has received an new work order worth Rs 410 crore for construction of fintech building for Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company at GIFT City in Government category.

With this order, the total order inflow during financial year 2023-24 till date amount to Rs 3422.91 crore (this includes additional scope of work worth Rs 77 crore from the existing contracts).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel