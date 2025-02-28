Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 1,764 cr

PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 1,764 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PSP Projects has received orders worth Rs 1764.12 crore. The details are given below:

1. City side Development at Ahmedabad Airport worth Rs 647.22 crore (excl. GST) from Adani Airport Holdings in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 18 months.

2. Construction of Adani Medicity & Research Center at Ahmedabad worth Rs 411.72 crore (excl. GST) from Vitthal Mandir in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 24 months respectively.

3. Construction of Residential Project at Shatigram, Ahmedabad worth Rs 139.93 crore (excl. GST) in from Adani Realty in Residential Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 22 months respectively.

4. Design and Construction of Leadership Guest House at Shatigram, Ahmedabad worth Rs 147.47 crore (excl. GST) from Adani Enterprises in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 18 months respectively.

5. Construction of Airside and Landside Development work at Ahmedabad Airport worth Rs 223.47 crore (excl. GST) from Ahmedabad International Airport in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 12 months respectively.

6. Design and Construction of Training Centre at Shantigram, Ahmedabad worth Rs 61.07 crore (excl. GST) from Adani Enterprises in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 18 months respectively.

7. Development of Vishram Gruh at Asarva Civil Hospital Campus at Ahmedabad worth Rs 51.00 crore (excl. GST) from Sevadaan Arogya Foundation in Residential Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 20 months.

Also Read

Manthan LIVE updates: Tax on luxury goods in India is a big barrier, says Julien Tornare

IIT Kanpur alumnus who left Flipkart job for start-up admits to 'struggles'

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex sinks 1,414pts, ends Feb 6% lower; Nifty at 22,125 on broad sell-off

This smallcap stock rose 20% on huge volume in weak market; trades ex-bonus

Avalanche hits Badrinath: 41 workers trapped, 16 rescued in ongoing effort

With receipt of above orders, the total order inflow for the financial year 2024-25 till date amounts to Rs 3478.58 crore.

Further, the company has emerged as Lowest Bidder (L1 Bidder) for Development of Street at Ahmedabad worth Rs 120.53 crore (Excl. GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IKF Home Finance standalone net profit declines 56.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Teesta Valley Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

PSP Projects bags construction orders worth Rs 1,764 cr in Ahmedabad

Japanese markets plummet, Nikkei down 2.88%

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story