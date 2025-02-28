PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 1,764 cr

PSP Projects has received orders worth Rs 1764.12 crore. The details are given below:

1. City side Development at Ahmedabad Airport worth Rs 647.22 crore (excl. GST) from Adani Airport Holdings in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 18 months.

2. Construction of Adani Medicity & Research Center at Ahmedabad worth Rs 411.72 crore (excl. GST) from Vitthal Mandir in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 24 months respectively.

3. Construction of Residential Project at Shatigram, Ahmedabad worth Rs 139.93 crore (excl. GST) in from Adani Realty in Residential Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 22 months respectively.

4. Design and Construction of Leadership Guest House at Shatigram, Ahmedabad worth Rs 147.47 crore (excl. GST) from Adani Enterprises in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 18 months respectively.

5. Construction of Airside and Landside Development work at Ahmedabad Airport worth Rs 223.47 crore (excl. GST) from Ahmedabad International Airport in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 12 months respectively.

6. Design and Construction of Training Centre at Shantigram, Ahmedabad worth Rs 61.07 crore (excl. GST) from Adani Enterprises in Institutional Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 18 months respectively.

7. Development of Vishram Gruh at Asarva Civil Hospital Campus at Ahmedabad worth Rs 51.00 crore (excl. GST) from Sevadaan Arogya Foundation in Residential Category. The project is to be completed within a period of 20 months.

Also Read

With receipt of above orders, the total order inflow for the financial year 2024-25 till date amounts to Rs 3478.58 crore.

Further, the company has emerged as Lowest Bidder (L1 Bidder) for Development of Street at Ahmedabad worth Rs 120.53 crore (Excl. GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News