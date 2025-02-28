Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025
Sales rise 15.99% to Rs 10.81 crore

Net profit of Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.99% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.819.32 16 OPM %18.59-19.96 -PBDT1.36-2.61 LP PBT0.70-3.04 LP NP0.60-3.04 LP

