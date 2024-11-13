National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 0.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Sales rise 140.25% to Rs 566.77 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 0.80% to Rs 74.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 140.25% to Rs 566.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales566.77235.91 140 OPM %80.7975.30 -PBDT205.97116.02 78 PBT24.4957.92 -58 NP74.5073.91 1

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

