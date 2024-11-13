National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 0.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 140.25% to Rs 566.77 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 0.80% to Rs 74.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 140.25% to Rs 566.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.566.77235.9180.7975.30205.97116.0224.4957.9274.5073.91

