National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 0.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 140.25% to Rs 566.77 croreNet profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 0.80% to Rs 74.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 140.25% to Rs 566.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 235.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales566.77235.91 140 OPM %80.7975.30 -PBDT205.97116.02 78 PBT24.4957.92 -58 NP74.5073.91 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News