Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals rose 3.33% to Rs 82.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 257.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.257.72231.0540.3642.40116.46117.3099.50105.4182.2179.56

