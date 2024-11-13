Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 3.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 257.72 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals rose 3.33% to Rs 82.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 257.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales257.72231.05 12 OPM %40.3642.40 -PBDT116.46117.30 -1 PBT99.50105.41 -6 NP82.2179.56 3

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

