Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 38.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 38.38% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 193.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 161.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.193.36161.7117.8516.0322.6016.7715.4810.9810.967.92

