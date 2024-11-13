Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 38.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 193.36 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 38.38% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 193.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 161.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales193.36161.71 20 OPM %17.8516.03 -PBDT22.6016.77 35 PBT15.4810.98 41 NP10.967.92 38

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

