Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries launches QIP; floor price at Rs 13,894.42 /share

PTC Industries launches QIP; floor price at Rs 13,894.42 /share

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PTC Industries informed that its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 13,894.42 per share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

The floor price of Rs 13,894.42 is at a premium of 6.37% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 14,779.90 on the BSE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

PTC Industries is a leading manufacturer of metal components for critical and super critical applications. The companys shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India.

The company's consolidated net profit decreased 56.6% to Rs 4.90 crore on 34.5% decline in net sales to Rs 46.87 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of PTC Industries slipped 3.24% to currently trade at Rs 14,301 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Biocon inks pact with Janssen to commercialise biosimilar products in Japan

British film investors aim to revive studio plan amid push for growth

China invests $6.1 billion in computing data center project, says official

South Korea's Prez pledges urgent reform of $830 bn public pension fund

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex above 82,000, Nifty at 25,100; broader markets, Metal, Health down

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story