Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 6.31% in the December 2025 quarter

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 6.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales reported at Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 6.31% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.0916.09 0 OPM %89.6890.68 -PBDT13.3713.39 0 PBT12.8112.87 0 NP8.938.40 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 151.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 121.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Force Motors standalone net profit rises 266.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 35.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Zota Health Care reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story