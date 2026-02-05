PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 6.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.09 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 6.31% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.0916.0989.6890.6813.3713.3912.8112.878.938.40

