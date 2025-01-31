Punjab National Bank rallies as Q3 PAT doubles to Rs 4,508 crore

Punjab National Bank gained 4.35% to Rs 100.75 after the public lender's standalone net profit surged 102.82% to Rs 4,508.21 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,222.81 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total income grew by 15.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,751.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Operating profit stood at Rs 6,620.55 crore during the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 4.58% on YoY basis.

For Q3 FY25, net interest income (NII) was at Rs 11,032 crore, up 7.2% YoY while global net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 2.93% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 3.15% as of 31 December 2023.

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 45,413.98 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 60,371.38 crore as on 31 December 2023.

Gross NPA declined to 4.09% as of 31 December 2024 as against 6.24% as on 31 December 2023. Net NPA reduced to 0.41% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 0.96% as on 31 December 2023.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 96.77% as on December 2024 as against 94.28% as on December 2023.

CRAR stood at 15.41% as on December 2024 against 14.63% as on December 2023. Tier-I Capital was at 12.53% (CET-1 remained at 10.65% as on Dec24 against 9.86% as on Dec23 and AT-1 remained at 1.88% as on Dec24 against 1.87% as on Dec23) and Tier-II at 2.88% as on December 2024.

Return on assets (ROA) & return on equity (ROE) of the bank for the quarter improved to 1.03% and 19.22% respectively.

Domestic advances grew by 14% YoY to Rs 10,60,205 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 9,30,343 crore as on 31 Decembe 2023. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 14,74,760 crore as on 31 December 2024, up by 14.4% YoY.

As on 31 March 2024, CASA deposits rose 2.7% YoY to Rs 5,62,156 crore while CASA share declined to 38.12% as on 31 December 2024 as compared to 42.47% as on 31 December 2023.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, others. As on 31 December 2024, the bank has 10,168 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of total no. of branches, the bank has 63.3% branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

