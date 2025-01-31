Ranji Trophy 2025, Delhi vs Railways LIVE updates: Virat Kohli to bat after a fall of Delhi's wicket

Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways won't be just another game as Indian star batter Virat Kohli will be out with the bat in domestic cricket after a 12-year-gap at the Arun Jaitley Stadium soon, with thousands of excited fans flocking the stadium yet again today.

After what was expected to be a turnout of around 10,000 spectators, could be stretched to as much as 15,000 fans today as well. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ipened Mohinder Amarnath Stand, which was closed on Day 1 of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Match, for the fans. Kohli's Delhi decided to bowl first on Day 1 and restricted the Railways team at 241.

With Delhi 42/1 at the start of day's play, Kohli's turn to turn the heat up is very near. Kohli is all ready to come out to bat but only after the fall of wicket - be it Sanat Sangwan or Yash Dhull.

Return of the King in domestic cricket

Day 1 atmosphere was electric as Virat Kohli's presence at the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways on Thursday sparked an unprecedented surge of excitement. Fans erupted with joy at the mere mention of his name, with his overwhelming influence leading to a rush for seats that forced organizers to make last-minute adjustments.

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) had initially anticipated a crowd of around 10,000 for Kohli's return to domestic cricket, a figure rarely seen for a Ranji Trophy match. However, the star power of the 36-year-old cricketer shattered even these expectations.

By the time the match began at 9:30 AM local time, Kohli's loyal fans were already crowding the entrance, eager to witness his return. Although the DDCA initially opened the 6,000-capacity 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' for spectators, the overwhelming demand prompted them to also open the larger 'Bishan Singh Bedi Stand,' which holds approximately 11,000.