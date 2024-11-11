GE Vernova hits the roof after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 145 cr

GE Vernova T&D India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1774.80 after the company's standalone net profit surged 289.08% to Rs 144.62 crore on 58.76% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.77 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 285.19% to Rs 193.75 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 50.30 crore in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 208.6 crore, up 18.8% as compared with Rs 69.8 crore in same quarter last year.

Order bookings stood at Rs 4,680 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 as against Rs 1,080 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director & CEO, GE Vernova T&D India, said, We delivered a solid second quarter, delivering continued revenue growth, significant margin expansion, and substantial cash generation. We have secured a record high order backlog, which positions the company for strong revenue growth in the coming years. As India continues to make significant strides towards its ambitious target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, we are excited to collaborate with stakeholders in power sector and contribute to this transformative journey.

GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid, providing utilities with the tools needed to support the increase in demand swiftly. It offers products ranging from medium voltage to ultra-high voltage (1200 kV) for power generation, transmission and distribution industry.

