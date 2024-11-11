KIMS Hospitals' gains as Q2 PAT climbs 9% YoY; ARPOB at Rs 38,263

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) rallied 4.22% to Rs 594.25 after the company reported 9.23% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.2 crore on 14.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 363.3 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Gross revenue stood at Rs 782 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 19.4% on YoY basis.

Profit before tax grew 11.47% YoY to Rs 99.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Consolidated EBITDA increased by 23.8% YoY to Rs 223 crore and EBITDA margin rose to 28.7% in Q2 FY25 as against 27.6% in Q2 FY24.

Krishna Institutes average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) rose by 22.9% YoY to Rs 38,263. Average revenue per patient (ARPP) grew by 9.7% YoY to Rs 1,40,316. The company conducted 4.73 lakhs OPD consults in Q2 FY25, which increased by 12.2% on YoY basis.

Dr. B Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said: The second quarter has been an extremely busy and productive one on multiple fronts for us. Our unit in Nashik went live this quarter and we are happy to say that we have started our first hospital in Kerala at Kannur. All our units are working to their optimal capacity to meet the rush of patients across all geographies. We have been focusing on ensuring that our mission to provide affordable and accessible quality healthcare reaches everyone effectively. We are confident and on track to achieve our targets for FY 25.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost.

