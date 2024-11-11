National Education Day 2024: History, significance, quotes and more

In honour of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary, the first education minister of independent India, National Education Day is celebrated annually on November 11. This day serves as a reminder of his work promoting scientific knowledge and basic and secondary education in India.

It also provides a chance to reflect on how important education is in shaping the nation's future, fostering creativity and innovation. Having said that, let us examine the background and importance of National Education Day as well as some motivational quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

National Education Day 2024: Date and History

Every year on November 11, India marks National Education Day in remembrance of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country's first education minister after independence. National Education Day is being celebrated on Monday, November 11, 2024, this year.

In September 2008, the Indian government announced November 11th the National Education Day to honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's contributions to the nation's educational system. Azad was a scholar, educationist, independence warrior, and senior leader of the Indian National Congress. He was born on November 18, 1888. He founded prestigious educational institutions such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

National Education Day 2024: Theme The topic of inclusive, high-quality education will be the focus of National Education Day 2024. This theme promotes excellent education, which suitably equips individuals with the abilities and information required in an evolving world. Developing critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence will be essential to academic achievement. Under his direction, a number of educational establishments were founded, including the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Sahitya Academy, Lalit Kala Academy, Sangeet Natak Academy, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). He also founded the first Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur.

National Education Day 2024: Significance and celebrations

Since Maulana Abul Kalam Azad had a major impact on India's educational system, this day serves as a reminder of the value of education as a fundamental right and a means of advancing society. In addition to cultural programs, schoolchildren can participate in debates, discussions, and themed programs around Azad's teachings and accomplishments.

In order to address contemporary problems in the Indian educational system, educational institutions also host conferences or seminars where shareholders and specialists can identify problems and suggest solutions.

Inspiring Quotes by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

• “Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society."

• “Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."

• “Teaching by tongue can be perspired but good deed can stay stronger."

• “Many people plant trees but few of them get fruit from it."

• “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

• “You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

• “Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness."

• “Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names."

• “As a child of God, I am greater than anything that can happen to me."