Purple Finance concludes its rights issue with strong investor interest

Purple Finance has announced the successful closure of its recent rights issue, which was oversubscribed by 1.5 times. The issue offered 1,12,04,985 shares at Rs 40 per share, resulting in strong investor interest, with valid applications totaling 1,71,99,236 shares53% higher than the issued amount.

This successful fundraising reflects strong investor confidence in Purple Finance's strategy to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in meeting their funding needs. The capital raised from the rights issue will be used to expand the company's loan book, enhancing its ability to provide essential financial services to underserved businesses. This also validates the company's vision and operational capabilities, reinforcing its position as a growing financial institution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp