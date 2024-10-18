Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purple Finance concludes its rights issue with strong investor interest

Purple Finance concludes its rights issue with strong investor interest

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Purple Finance has announced the successful closure of its recent rights issue, which was oversubscribed by 1.5 times. The issue offered 1,12,04,985 shares at Rs 40 per share, resulting in strong investor interest, with valid applications totaling 1,71,99,236 shares53% higher than the issued amount.

This successful fundraising reflects strong investor confidence in Purple Finance's strategy to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in meeting their funding needs. The capital raised from the rights issue will be used to expand the company's loan book, enhancing its ability to provide essential financial services to underserved businesses. This also validates the company's vision and operational capabilities, reinforcing its position as a growing financial institution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Why are MGL, IGL shares falling in trade today? CGD stocks tank up to 14%

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Kiwis 7 wickets down, lead over 210 runs

Nitco shares hit 5% upper circuit; Here's what's driving the stock higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, at 80,900, Nifty at 24,750; Financials up, IT drags

After Mac, OpenAI's ChatGPT app for desktop arrives on Microsoft Windows OS

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story