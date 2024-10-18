TVS Motor Company launches TVS HLX 125 with 5-gears in Kenya

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of TVS HLX 125 with 5-gears in Kenya. The new motorcycle offers powerful yet efficient features. It has best-in-class durability, requires minimal maintenance, has a superior engine, provides excellent mileage and performs across terrains.
Enhanced features in this variant include battery-saving headlamps for improved visibility, a convenient flat footrest, dura grip tubeless tyres with an 18-inch alloy rear wheel and an increased wheelbase for comfortable maneuverability and better stability. Additionally, the new TVS HLX 125 variant in Kenya gets an extended vehicle warranty of upto 50,000 KM/ 18 months. The variant comes with new graphics and a choice of three colours - black, red and blue - with stylish black-themed alloy wheels and rim tape.
Introducing the all-new TVS HLX 125 with 5-gears, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, TVS HLX has been a strong performer consistently catering to last mile connectivity for people and goods across Africa. The product that reinstates the customer's trust and confidence has achieved a 10 year milestone in Africa and sold more than 3.5 million vehicles globally. TVS HLX 125 will elevate the riding experience of our valued customers and set a benchmark in performance, safety and reliability making it the first preference.
